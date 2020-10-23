“Kwendaa” is the diss track you need this weekend by Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones, the BET hip hop nominee, just dropped a new song which appears to be a diss track geared towards MCSK among a myriad of other things.

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been called out several times by Kenyan artistes for not paying then and robbing them blind. An audit released in September corroborated these claims citing “diversion of royalties, poor corporate governance structures, suspected fraudulent transactions, poor record-keeping and the existence of ghost or duplicate members” as one of the ways money was being stolen.

The song “Kwendaa” dropped today and features a number of top Kenyan celebrities including but not limited to Naiboi, Nameless, Sauti Sol’s manager Marek Fuchs, Willis Raburu, Betty Kyallo, Savara and Bien from Sauti Sol, Chris Kaiga, Fena, Otile Brown, King Kaka, Jones’ manager Franko, Tanasha Donna and Nyashinski.

Using lyrics such as “MCSK wanahitaji mateke…Wasanii ndio mmeamua mtese, Kwendaa. Pesa zetu mlete…kwanza mtujenge, rende ni wrong, mbogi ni genje…Na bado mnafinyilia wa Genje” the song calls the organisation for not paying its artistes and comes out in support of Kenya’s newest crop of artistes including Mbogi Genje.

Khaligraph was nominated for a BET hip hop award under the category “Best International Flow” alongside Nasty C, Stormzy among others. The award ceremony is set to take place on October 28th.

Although the song calls out a few other people, including Kenyans who don’t support Kenyan music, the better part of the song is a call out to MCSK.

