Kwibuka cricket tournament:Kenya beats Rwanda to set up Namibia final

The Kenya women’s cricket team beat Rwanda by 52 runs in the semi final of the Kwibuka Women’s Cricket Twenty 20 tournament at Gahanga International Stadium,Kigali,Rwanda.

Following the win Kenya will meet Namibia in the final scheduled today ,Saturday June 12th .

Namibia overpowered Nigeria by 91 runs in the first semifinal.

Three time champions Kenya elected to bat first after winning the toss and proceeded to put on a show of their limitless batting firepower.

Queentor Abel (14 runs off 13 balls), captain Margaret Banja Ngoche (38 runs off 48 balls), Sharon Juma (11 runs off 15 balls) and Player of the Match Sarah Bhakita Wetoto (20 runs off 15 balls) chanced their arms at everything within their zones and never shied away from attacking right from the onset of their innings.

Their resolve laid a foundation of their score of 117 runs and despite losing six wickets with Margueritte Vumiliya (2 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs) starring, they were confident they had set enough for their bowlers to work with.

Rwanda having scored 104 runs in the semifinal dress rehearsal against the Kenya on Thursday, were confident of springing a surprise. But they got a taste of their own medicine when Kenya summoned all its experience and exposure garnered over years to stifle their run chase.

Kenya used only one pace bowler Lavendah Alivista Idambo (1 wicket for 14 runs in 2 overs). And with Rwanda’s openers Delphine Mukarurangwa (16 runs off 30 balls) and Gisele Ishimwe (6 runs off 10 balls) using her pace to freely score, Banja turned to the slow bowlers – four in total.

Melvin Khagoiza Idambo (1 wicket for 12 runs), Queentor Abel (1 wicket for 11 runs) and Esther Wangari Wachira (1 wicket for 23 runs) bowled economical four-over spells. But it was Wetoto, who picked up the Player of the Match Award, with 2 wickets for 5 runs in 2.5 overs. Her three overs also accounted for three run outs and she also had a fielding dismissal to her credit.

Kenya will meet Namibia whom they lost to in their first meeting in the round robbin stage. Five nations took part in this year’s tournament, held annually to mark 1994 Rwandan genocide.

