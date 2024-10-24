KWS calls for innovative conservation strategies at 14th Carnivore Conference

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Thursday hosted the 14th Carnivore Conference at its headquarters, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders dedicated to the conservation of Kenya’s iconic carnivores.

The two-day event, themed “Carnivore Conservation in Changing Landscapes,” aims to address the urgent challenges these species face in the context of shifting environmental conditions.

In his opening remarks, KWS Director General Dr. Erustus Kanga highlighted the significance of this year’s conference, marking its return after a hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This conference unites government agencies, wildlife managers, community representatives, scientists, and conservation partners,” he said, stressing the importance of cross-sector collaboration to devise effective conservation strategies.

He urged stakeholders to deliberate on practical solutions to emerging conservation issues, citing the human-hyena conflict in Juja, Kiambu County, as a pressing example.

The conference also emphasizes the implementation of the National Recovery and Action Plan for Lion and Spotted Hyena in Kenya, now in its fourth year.

Dr. Kanga announced ongoing efforts to review and develop recovery plans for cheetahs and wild dogs, alongside a multi-species action plan for lesser-known small carnivores, which face increasing threats of extinction.

The theme of this year’s conference reflects the growing urgency to address challenges such as habitat fragmentation, resource competition, and human-wildlife conflict, all exacerbated by population growth and development.

“These changes require innovative solutions to secure the future of carnivores as part of our global heritage,” Dr. Kanga stated, calling for actionable recommendations from the discussions.

Reaffirming KWS’s commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance conservation efforts and reduce human-wildlife conflicts, Dr. Kanga added, “Our mission is to sustainably conserve Kenya’s wildlife heritage for the benefit of both nature and people.”

He expressed optimism that collaborative and adaptive strategies would emerge, promoting coexistence between humans and carnivores.

The conference brings together representatives from key organizations, including WWF Kenya and Ewaso Lions, who played an instrumental role in organizing the event.

The gathering serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and developing strategies that will guide future conservation efforts.

Participants are encouraged to engage actively, focusing on whether there is sufficient prey for carnivores and how best to protect these prey species to minimize human-carnivore conflicts.