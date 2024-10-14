The translocation will reduce pressure on the Mwea ecosystem while bolstering the elephant population in Aberdare National Park

KWS concludes translocation of 50 elephants from Mwea Reserve to Aberdare

The government has concluded the landmark translocation of 50 elephants from Mwea National Reserve to Aberdare National Park National Park following a surge in population.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca MianoMiano said the exercise highlighted Kenya’s commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism.

“A truly special day as we return to Mwea National Reserve to conclude a landmark translocation of elephants to Aberdare National Park, highlighting Kenya’s commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism,” she said.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) commenced the translocation operation at the beginning of this month.

The translocation also aligns with the newly launched KWS Strategic Plan (2024-2028), which emphasizes modern conservation techniques, community engagement, and the integration of technology.

The plan envisions thriving wildlife populations, protected habitats, and harmonious co-existence between humans and wildlife. Core values such as professionalism, accountability, integrity, and inclusivity guide this vision.

Miano emphasized that the translocation will yield long-term benefits by bolstering vulnerable elephant populations, enhancing genetic diversity, and safeguarding ecosystems critical to elephants and other species.

She further stressed that Kenya cannot conserve elephants in isolation—regional and international cooperation is vital calling on partners to support KWS in its mission to manage and grow Kenya’s elephant population effectively.

The translocation was conducted under a multidisciplinary technical team, adhering to IUCN guidelines and the Translocation and Immobilization Protocol for the African Elephant in Kenya (2019), ensuring the safety and well-being of the elephants throughout the process.