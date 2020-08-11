High demand for game meat fueling poaching at city park

Illegal hunting of wildlife for meat at the Nairobi National Park is threatening the tourist site.

Preliminary reports indicate that high demand for game meat in the Nairobi metropolitan area is fueling the killing of wildlife at the city park.

This has prompted Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has to direct the Kenya Wildlife Service to undertake a research on what could be fueling the demand for bush meat as well as exploring the opening up of a wildlife corridor between the Nairobi National Park and Athi-Kapiti plains.

Last year, Kenya Wildlife Service seized 800kg of Zebra meat during its in occasional raids at meat markets, an indication that tonnes of wildlife meat could be finding its way on unsuspecting Kenyans’ dining tables.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Reports indicate that COVID-19 disruptions have exacerbated this as Kenyans struggle to make ends meet. High demand for game meat in Nairobi and Kiambu is blamed for the alarming reduction in the population of wild animals at the Nairobi National Park.

Plans are at an advanced stage to open a corridor linking the Nairobi National Park and Athi-Kapiti plains to aide wildlife movement and conservation efforts.

A taskforce formed to advice about the wildlife corridor has been given two months to formulate a policy that will guide construction of the corridor.