KWS impound vehicle carrying Sandalwood in Samburu

A Toyota prado suspected to be carrying sandalwood was Friday impounded by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers together with Kenya Police Service in Samburu East Sub- County.
The driver of the vehicle registration number KBY 022K is said to have escaped after locking the vehicle wheels.
The vehicle was later towed to Wamba police station.
The suspect (s) once apprehended will be charged in court.
Sandalwood is a highly valuable but endangered tree species and in Kenya it is illegal to harvest or transport sandalwood
Tell Us What You Think
Feedback Form