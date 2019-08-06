KWS instructed to investigate alleged private construction in Nairobi National Park

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has instructed the Director-General of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Brig. (Rtd.) John Waweru, to issue a stop order immediately to the private developer and erect a fence around the area between the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line and the Nairobi National Park where construction of go-downs and warehouses has started.

The DG has also been directed to investigate the alleged private construction in Nairobi National Park and report back forthwith, with recommended actions to remedy the situation.

In addition, the DG has also been told to ensure that any encroachment into any National Park or Game Reserve is stopped immediately.

“As a government Ministry, we are committed to conserving and protecting our national heritage. We are focused on improving and modernizing Kenya’s wildlife conservation sector, under the banner KENYANS FOR WILDLIFE & WILDLIFE FOR KENYANS, since it has a direct impact on the tourism sector – of which 70% is wildlife-based. Thus, wildlife is key to the success of our tourism sector,” said Balala.

The Ministry also notified the general public that no encroachment will be allowed into any of the National Parks and Game Reserves.

“Any attempt to tamper with the designated boundaries or areas will be dealt with firmly, as per the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013,” Balala exclaimed.

The mandate of the Ministry is to enhance the sustainable management of wildlife resources, which involves the protection of our wildlife, National Parks and Game Reserves.

The location of encroachment in question is behind the SGR Syokimau Terminus, on the western boundary of Nairobi National Park.

The encroachment is along a 1.6-kilometre stretch of the Park at a width varying between 5 to 13 metres.

The boundary had been jointly re-established and marked by a joint survey team of KWS and Kenya Railways Corporation in May 2019.

“The boundary is, therefore, not in contention,” says the Ministry.

