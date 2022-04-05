KWS introduces seasonal park fees effective 1st July 2022

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has introduced seasonal park entry fees effective 1st July 2022.

The changes are an effort to bridge seasonality and encourage visitation to the parks all-round the year.

The low season covers the period 1st March to 30th June, while the high season covers 1st July to 28th February.

According to KWS, fluctuations created by the highly seasonal visitations by both residents and non-residents of KWS parks have caused operational and financial constraints to KWS and communities living around parks which depend mainly on tourism.

KWS projects that by introducing a seasonal tariff structure, tour operators and other visitors will take advantage of the appealing discounts to visit the parks.

The new arrangement is expected to make all parks in Kenya attractive destinations throughout the year.

“The park fees are used for the conservation and protection of wildlife, specifically the mitigation of human-wildlife conflict by the erection of fences, ecosystem restoration and infrastructure maintenance,” KWS notes.

The money is also used to support local communities through the provision of water, construction of health facilities, development of learning institutions, undertaking education and outreach programs.

Through that, the service ensures wildlife in Kenya and its habitats are conserved for posterity while improving community livelihoods.

The new rates were Gazetted by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.