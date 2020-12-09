Terence Creative is the face of this campaign dubbed Zuru

The Kenya Wildlife Service have launched a service called Zuru to encourage local tourism during this holiday season.

KWS Director-General Brigadier (rtd) James Waweru says the campaign seeks to sensitize the public on the rich flora and fauna offered by Kenya.

During the launch of the campaign he said, “This campaign will get us out of our houses to our parks and reserves and conservancies where we can enjoy God’s gift of wildlife and bonding activities provided for within the law.”

Comedian Terecence Creative has been picked to be the face of the campaign. Posting the announcement on Instagram, the comedian said, “I take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and urge all of us to come out and let’s zuru our parks and enjoy the wildlife,kenya is beautiful lets ZuruNaKws and explore our Flora and Fauna.”