The Kenya Wild life Service has launched an infrastructure spatial plan for Lake Nakuru National park to help mitigate pollution.

The service`s Director General Brig.John Waweru says the plan aims to curb channeling of effluent and solid waste from Nakuru town to lake Nakuru.

Speaking Saturday at the National Park during the launch, the Director General said uncoordinated waste management system has exposed wild life to bacteria which has decimated populations of various species of animals at the wild life facility.

The 100 day Rapid Results initiative is a collaborative bid among the KWS and the County Government of Nakuru and the community.

The development comes after the Kenya Wild life Service reported that 145 translating to 3.2 per cent of the total population of animals within the national park died of the highly infectious anthrax disease that is caused by bacteria.