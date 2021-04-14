KWS officials seize vessel conducting illegal fishing in Indian ocean

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials have seized a fishing vessel in Kipini area in Tana River county which was allegedly carrying out illegal fishing in the Indian ocean.

The officials together with community members and Tana River county government officers managed to arrest Salim Kolombo Tawfiq who was the commanding officer of the fishing vessel 5ZZB MV Roberto belonging to an Italian tycoon.

Police reports indicate that the ship 5ZZB MV Roberto belonging to an Italian tycoon was using a trawler which is a prohibited fishing gear.

According to police, the vessel was found trawling in shallow waters of a depth of less than 15 meters in contravention of the Fisheries Management and Development Act of 2016.

The trawlers are believed to destroy turtle habitats as they do not have a device that excludes the turtles.

Area locals said they were happy that MV Roberto had been nabbed and called on the government to completely ban trawling in Kipini saying it was harmful.

Abdalla said, a resident of Kipini said the harmful fishing activity in the area has contributed to a massive reduction of fish stock in the ocean.

“As residents of Kipini, we are against trawlers, during one of the meetings a foreigner asked the authorities why they were allowing trawlers which are like poachers in his country,’’ he said.