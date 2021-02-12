KWS plane that crashed never caught fire, bodies moved to Nairobi

The remains of the two KWS staff members who perished in the fatal plane crash at Nanyuki Aerodrome Thursday evening have been transferred from Nanyuki to Nairobi.

The two occupants a pilot and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The plane which is under the National Air Support Department had just completed a routine patrol as Solio Rhino Sanctuary and was en route to Meru National Park when it crashed immediately after take-off from Nanyuki Civil Airport.

KWS officials confirmed that the plane wreckage was found in a grassy area within the confines of the Aerodrome and that there was no fire.

Investigations into the cause of the crash have begun led by the Air Accident Investigation Department, Ministry of Transport with support from the National Police Service and the National Air Support Department amongst other agencies.

KWS further added that it was alerted about the accident by the Kenya Airports Authority, and the first responders were at the scene of the crash by 6.10 pm.

“The rescue operation was conducted by KDF, KWS Mountain Rescue team, The National Police Service and the Fire Brigade amongst other Emergency service providers. KWS officials confirmed that the plane wreckage was found in a grassy area within the confines of the Aerodrome. There was no fire” said KWS in a statement.