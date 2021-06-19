KWS releases Ksh 13M to wildlife attack victims in Kajiado County

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has released Ksh 13 million as compensation for wildlife attack victims in Kajiado County.

County Warden Vincent Ongwae said 65 people who were victims of wildlife attacks from 2014 to 2017 would receive compensation.

He added that compensation for other victims who were affected after 2017 was ongoing and urged them to be patient.

“Those compensated were either directly attacked by wild animals or lost their livestock through wildlife attacks from 2014 to 2017. Others who were attacked after 2017 will also receive their compensation after the validation process is complete. We urged them to be patient” said Ongwae.

The County Warden assured locals that KWS was committed to resolving human-wildlife conflict in the area and urged them to provide timely reports to their offices in case of wildlife attacks to ensure a fast response.

The compensation comes as a relief to wildlife attack victims who have waited for over five years.

The victims had previously complained that the government took long in compensating them leaving them to suffer immense losses.

Human-Wildlife conflict is a common occurrence in Kajiado as the county is surrounded by three national parks; Nairobi, Amboseli and Tsavo.

Wild animals often come into contact with humans especially during prolonged seasons of drought as they search for water resulting in attacks.

By KNA