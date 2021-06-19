KWS releases Ksh 13M to wildlife attack victims in Kajiado County


KWS releases Ksh 13M to wildlife attack victims in Kajiado County
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) relocating an elephant from Enkaroni, Kajiado Central to the Amboseli national park in 2016 in a bid to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. File Photo/KNA

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has released Ksh 13 million as compensation for wildlife attack victims in Kajiado County.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

County Warden Vincent Ongwae said 65 people who were victims of wildlife attacks from 2014 to 2017 would receive compensation.

He added that compensation for other victims who were affected after 2017 was ongoing and urged them to be patient.

Also Read  Squatters to receive Ksh 5B compensation to pave way for Malindi Airport

“Those compensated were either directly attacked by wild animals or lost their livestock through wildlife attacks from 2014 to 2017. Others who were attacked after 2017 will also receive their compensation after the validation process is complete. We urged them to be patient” said Ongwae.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The County Warden assured locals that KWS was committed to resolving human-wildlife conflict in the area and urged them to provide timely reports to their offices in case of wildlife attacks to ensure a fast response.

Also Read  Garissa County releases 44 petty offenders to decongest prisons

The compensation comes as a relief to wildlife attack victims who have waited for over five years.

The victims had previously complained that the government took long in compensating them leaving them to suffer immense losses.

Also Read  Kenya Maritime Authority to register marine vessels in L. Turkna

Human-Wildlife conflict is a common occurrence in Kajiado as the county is surrounded by three national parks; Nairobi, Amboseli and Tsavo.

Wild animals often come into contact with humans especially during prolonged seasons of drought as they search for water resulting in attacks.

By KNA

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR