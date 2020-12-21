KWS releases Ksh 17 million victims of wildlife attacks

The Kenya Wildlife Services has released Ksh 17 million as compensation to victims of wildlife attacks in Kajiado County.

This is the culmination of the victims’ long wait as the human wildlife conflict escalates along the animals’ migratory route.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said the ministry has set aside Ksh 17 Million to be disbursed to injured victims in two weeks time.

He said the government is moving in earnest to minimise human wildlife conflict to avoid animals killing by dejected locals.

The region neighbouring Amboseli National park pays homage to several private wildlife sanctuaries and wildlife migratory routes.

However, the locals have called for the fast tracking of the compensation accusing KWS of delaying to compensate them despite some incurring live threatening injuries.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has been pushing for wholesome compensation to victims saying selective compensation has been oppressive.

Kajiado South,East and West sub-counties bears the major brunt of human wildlife conflict

In June 2019,three people were killed by marauding elephants in Mashuru Sub County.

According to a KWS source, 23 people have so far been killed by wildlife in the County since 2012.

More than 134 people have suffered from serious and life changing injuries while more than 1,000 livestock have been killed, properties destroying amounting to more than Ksh 200 million.