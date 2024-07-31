KWS set traps to capture Hyenas causing mayhem in Migori

The Kenya Wildlife Service personnel in Migori have set up traps to capture hyenas that have been terrorising residents of Lichota- Suna West Sub County.

The operation which was coordinated by the Kenya Wildlife Services officials and the residents hopes to trap and capture hyenas that have been straying from the Lichota forest and preying on domestic animals.

According to Elphas Wasike, a resident of the Lichota area, the hyenas have created fear among the community and posed a danger to school-going children.

Wasike also disclosed that hyenas have been attracted to a nearby cemetery where bodies have been shallowly buried. He called upon the county government to fence off the cemetery and follow strict burial guidelines of ‘six feet deep graves’ to deter the carnivores which has a strong sense of smell.

“We are now living in fear because of the roaming hyenas especially at night, eating our domestic animals and rendering us even poorer,” lamented Sam Nyaganda, one of the area residents.

Lichota Assistant Chief Justus Ochieng elaborated that the villagers were thankful for the assistance of the Kenya Wildlife Service and the county government in helping to trap the hyenas.

“My residents know the importance of wildlife conservation and in recent weeks, they have been restraining themselves not to cause harm to the hyenas. We are thankful that the KWS has come to assist and trap the stray hyenas to bring human-animal peace in the area,” concluded Ochieng.

Migori County Executive Committee Member for Health Julius Nyerere however, said that the county has allocated a budget for fencing of the cemetery to deter hyenas from Lichota forest.

Nyerere disclosed that some of the preyed upon bodies were illegally buried by people who do not have burial permits from public health, saying that the county will launch an investigation into the matter.