KWS shuts down picnic sites in the five Covid-19 infected counties

Written By: Beth Nyaga

KWS shuts down picnic sites in the five disease infected counties
Impala picnic site, Nairobi National Park. Photo Courtesy

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Wednesday announced the closure of all picnic sites and other sites in Parks, Reserves and Sanctuaries where visitors have a tendency to congregate in the five disease infected areas.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The latest directive will affect sites in Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

Also Read  Kwale County govt launches road construction projects

Other counties will however continue to run  Parks, Reserves and Sanctuaries with KWS enforcing the set Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement, KWS said all National Parks, Reserves and Sanctuaries will remain open from 6 am, with an adjusted closing time of 5 pm with strict observance of Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

In addition, visitors will be required to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap and running water, or use a sanitiser at all facilities.

Also Read  Covid-19: 1,530 test positive as positivity rate reduces to 19.1pc

KWS has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in National Parks and Reserve in line with the 15th Presidential Address on Coronavirus pandemic

Also Read  Pharmaceutical society warns against unauthorized marketing of covid-19 vaccines
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR