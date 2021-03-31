KWS shuts down picnic sites in the five Covid-19 infected counties

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Wednesday announced the closure of all picnic sites and other sites in Parks, Reserves and Sanctuaries where visitors have a tendency to congregate in the five disease infected areas.

The latest directive will affect sites in Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

Other counties will however continue to run Parks, Reserves and Sanctuaries with KWS enforcing the set Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement, KWS said all National Parks, Reserves and Sanctuaries will remain open from 6 am, with an adjusted closing time of 5 pm with strict observance of Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In addition, visitors will be required to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap and running water, or use a sanitiser at all facilities.

KWS has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in National Parks and Reserve in line with the 15th Presidential Address on Coronavirus pandemic