KWS to pay Ksh 28M to wildlife attack victims in Elgeyo Marakwet

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has released Ksh 28 million as compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The compensation will be done in two phases with the first phase going to victims who suffered direct injuries and to the families who lost their kin followed by crop compensation at a later date.

Speaking at Tot, Marakwet East Sub County, Principal Secretary for State Department for Wildlife Prof. Fred Segor said crop compensation will follow soon and that provision of water channels would be availed as a way of reducing incidences of wild animals intruding on human living spaces in search of water.

“By setting up water points in strategic areas, incidents of wildlife venturing out in search of water will be limited,” he said.

Segor said that compensation forms are available at the Chief’s offices and urged residents affected by wildlife conflict to pick them and duly fill them so that an assessment could be done so as to determine compensation.

Some 560 cases were reported in the county with 111 of them being cases of injuries and death.

The PS assured the locals that KWS was committed to resolving human-wildlife conflict in the region and urged them to give prompt reports to KWS offices in case of wildlife conflict to ensure a quick response.

He added that anti-venom would be placed at strategic points frequented by people and known to have snakes to avoid numerous cases of snake bites and poisoning.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, Tot Secondary School will be awarded Ksh 3 million to build a dining hall courtesy of KWS.

Tourism Chief Administrative Secretary, Joseph Boinett said more wildlife officers would be deployed at Tot KWS Station and a vehicle would be deployed to help in facilitating their work.

The compensation comes as a great relief to wildlife attack victims who had been complaining that the government was taking too long to compensate them.