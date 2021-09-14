KWS urged to expedite wildlife attack compensation claims

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has been urged to expedite compensation claims for victims of wildlife attacks.

Kajiado County Anglican Church Bishop Gadiel Lenini lamented that compensation often takes years hence those affected are usually left suffering.

The Bishop said many families had been left suffering for years while waiting for compensation with children forced to drop out of school after the demise of the breadwinner.

Speaking at Emotoroki village, after visiting the family of Peneti, who was attacked and killed by an elephant two months ago, Bishop Lenini said there was a need for immediate compensation so that the families can continue with their lives after the loss of their loved ones.

Lenana Peneti, aged 30 years, was trampled by a stray elephant at Emotoroki community borehole on June 18.

Efforts by villagers to save his life by rushing him to the Kajiado County Referral Hospital proved futile as he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The death of Peneti sparked protests by villagers who demanded the immediate relocation of the jumbos from the area.

Bishop Lenini noted that Peneti’s family was not the only one affected in the area since three other families had lost their loved ones through wildlife attacks over the last two years.

“We have three families who have lost their loved ones to wildlife attacks in this area alone. Children have been left as orphans with others dropping out of school. Immediate compensation by KWS would relieve the affected families from suffering,” he said.

The Bishop also urged KWS to consider compensating for the loss of crops from the invasion of farms by wild animals.

Cases of human-wildlife conflicts are a common occurrence in Kajiado county as it is surrounded by three national parks; Nairobi, Amboseli and Tsavo.

Wild animals often come into contact with humans especially during prolonged seasons of drought as they change their migration patterns in search of water.

The KWS early this year released Ksh 13 million as compensation for wildlife attack victims in Kajiado County.

The compensation however came after a five-year wait with victims decrying the long period that they had been forced to wait.

Sixty-five people who were victims of wildlife attacks from 2014 to 2017 received compensation with those affected from 2018 to date still awaiting compensation.