KWS vows to flash out camel herders from Kora, Meru National Park

Written By: KNA
The Kenya wildlife service (KWS) has vowed to flash out all camel herders who have invaded Kora and Meru National parks.

The Chief warden in Charge of Meru and Kora National parks Bakari Chongwa warned farmers  grazing their livestock inside the game park and nearby game reserves that they would stand to lose when a planned operation to flash them out kicks off.

Chongwa said that currently Kora National Park is facing enormous challenges from the camel herders who have made the national park insecure, owing to the fact that it was in the park that George Adamson who had started a Lion conservancy was killed by armed bandits.

Kora National Park has for years remained the hideout of camel herders once they face resistance from Kitui, or even sometimes when they commit crime along the border between Kitui and Tana River counties.

