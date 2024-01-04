Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward says he has not made up mind on future

Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward says he has not made up mind...

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe says he has not made a decision about his future.

The 25-year-old France captain’s deal with the Ligue 1 champions runs out in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe told PSG in June that he would not be taking up an option for a further 12 months in his contract.

“First of all, I’m very, very, very motivated for this year. It’s very important,” said Mbappe.

Speaking after scoring for PSG as they beat Toulouse 2-0 to claim the French Champions Trophy, he added: “As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet.

“But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide.

“We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’s serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary.”

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017, initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euro (£165.7m) move.

He was set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season but ultimately signed a two-year contract extension, with the option of a further year.

However, after Mbappe told PSG he would not agree to the additional 12 months of the deal, he was not selected for their pre-season tour to Japan in the summer.

He subsequently refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who made a world record £259m offer for him.

The striker later returned to first-team training following what PSG said were “very constructive and positive” talks.

Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid when he agreed to his current deal with PSG in May 2022 but may not leave a decision on his plans as late this time around.

He added: “I think it was the end of May in 2022 because I didn’t know until May.

“If I know what I want to do, why drag it out? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi has said that players like Mbappe are out of reach for the Catalan club because of their financial position.

“I have to deal with the players I have, because right now we are not able to think about those kinds of signings,” said Xavi.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a privileged situation economically to do that. I am left with the players I have, and with those players we have to win.”