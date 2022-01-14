Kylie Jenner becomes most followed woman on Instagram

The youngest Jenner hit the 300 million mark on Thursday.

At just 24 years of age, is one of the world’s most known socialites, model and successful business woman. This week, she hit 300 million followers on Instagram making her the most followed woman on the platform.

Kylie is now the second most followed person on IG, right after Manchester United’s Christiano Ronaldo who has a following of 389 million. Ariana Grande, previously the app’s most popular woman, is now tied in second place with Selena Gomez. The singers have 289 million each.

Kylie’s posting has been sporadic of late. The last time she shared a post was a week ago when she posted her baby bump. She is expecting her second child with musician Travis Scott