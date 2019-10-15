Laboso’s widower Edwin Abonyo, Mary Wambui get State jobs

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has appointed former Othaya Member of Parliament Mary Wambui to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority for the next three years.

Wambui’s appointment was made through a gazette notice dated October 14, 2019.

Edwin Jacob Abonyo, the widower of former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, has been appointed a member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee.

Abonyo’s appointment was made through a gazette notice by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Others appointed to the committee include Jeremiah Matagaro as the Chairman, Wanjiku Wakogi to be the Secretary and Winfred Kaburu, Cecil Kuyo, Cyrus Gituai, Tom Maina Macharia, Roselyn Tumpeyo and Gloria Ndekei as members.

The appointments took effect on Monday, for a period of three years.