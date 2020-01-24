Labour court restrains Prof Kiama from interfering with UON affairs

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has restrained Prof Stephen Kiama from interfering with the University of Nairobi’s affairs pending the hearing and determination the case.

Lady Justice Maureen Onyango further directed the parties in the case to file and serve and appear for the hearing of the case on from interfering from activities of UON pending hearing and determination of the case on 30th this month.

A day after Justice Weldon Korir declined to set aside orders against the decision by Prof Magoha to dissolve the University of Nairobi Council, the leadership dispute surrounding the position of Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nairobi continue to deepen with Prof Stephen Kiama now restrained from interfering with the affairs of the institution.

The orders by the Employment and Labour Relations Court will be in effect until the case set for 30th this month is heard and determined.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha is challenging interim orders that reinstated Prof Stephen Kiama as the institution’s vice-chancellor.

Prof Kiama obtained temporary orders from the Employment and Labour Relations Court keeping him in office pending the hearing and determination of his case.

Meanwhile, blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong’e have denied charges of extortion.

According to prosecution, the duo attempted to extort Ksh 17.5million from Victoria Commercial Bank Limited as a precondition for pulling down libellous posts appearing on a website owned by them.

They were released on a Ksh 300,000 cash bail after the prosecution failed to convince the court to deny them bail.

Elsewhere, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arraigned in court and charged for assaulting Joyce Wanja on December 8, 2019.

The legislator denied the charge and was released on Ksh 20,000 cash bail.