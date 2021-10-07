Labour Court summons Governor Ngilu for disobeying orders

The Labour Court has summoned Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, to appear in court on October 14, 2021 for contempt of court.

Ngilu is summoned alongside the County Service Board Secretary, CEC Health and CO Health for failing to pay Doctors their salaries and dues as ordered by the Court on 5th October 2021.

Justice Monica Mbaru says the 4 must show cause why they should not be punished for disobeying the Courts directions.

In a petition to court, KMPDU accuses the County Government of unlawfully stopping the payment of salaries to 19 doctors from July without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

The Union maintains that the said doctors applied for 2 years full time paid post graduate study leaves and the same was approved by the County Government.

KMPDU says the said doctors are pursing their studies in USA, Tanzania, Kenya and Ukraine and the abrupt decision by the County Government to recall them is unreasonable and oppressive.

The Union now wants the court to declare null and void a letter by the County Government purporting to discipline and stoop the salaries of the said doctors, and that the doctors be paid general damages equivalent to 12 months salary each.