Labour day celebrations to be held at Nyayo stadium

Kenya is today joining the rest of the world in marking labour day celebrations.

The day that is marked every year is aimed at educating workers and labourers about their rights.

It is an important day because labour is at the core of any work. Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) will lead Kenyans in the ceremony that will be held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi starting from 9 am.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared Monday a public holiday in observance of Labour Day.

In a statement, the Interior CS stated that the full observance of the day celebrated by workers across the nation will be commemorated on that day as May 1 falls on a Sunday.

EXPLAINER