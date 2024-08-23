Labour export will not lead to brain drain-Labour PS

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime has defended the Government’s move of creating job opportunities for Kenyans overseas.

Speaking after officiating a prospect nurses training at Baobab Sea Resort, in Kilifi County, PS Mwadime said that labour export will not lead to brain drain in Kenya.

“The Government’s database of employed and unemployed individuals is aimed at preventing understaffing in medical institutions and other due to labour export”, affirmed the Labour and Skills Development PS.

The commitment to empowering Kenyan students in the healthcare sector is evident through initiatives like the training organized by Kenstria Agency.

This ongoing training will involve 25 participants divided into two groups, totaling 50 nurses, including those affiliated with EMG and BSN-qualified nurses.

Kenstria Agency, based in Vienna, Austria, specializes in recruiting highly skilled nurses from Africa, particularly Kenya, recognizing the expertise and cultural strengths they bring to the healthcare industry.

The concerns raised by graduate nurses regarding the lengthy process of acquiring travel documents to Austria have been acknowledged by the government, with a promise to expedite the process.

PS Mwadime highlighted the importance of bilateral labour agreements that Kenya is pursuing, with countries like Germany showing cooperation to streamline visa issuance procedures.

The founders of Kenstria Agency, a nurse recruiting agency, are a Kenyan couple based in Austria, further showcasing the connection between Kenya and the healthcare industry abroad.