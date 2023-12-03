Labour Ministry pushing for review of laws to ensure disability inclusion – Bore

The Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore disclosed Sunday that the government has prioritised interventions that are vital for supporting persons with disabilities.

Bore noted that the Ministry is specifically promoting approaches aimed at improving the long-term economic empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Among other initiatives, Bore says the Labour Ministry has been “working on the review of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2003, policies that promote inclusion” and ensure PWDs are not left behind.

She said a majority of them have been enlisted for support under the government’s social support programme under her ministry.

“In line with the President’s commitment to scale up the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer programme, about 137,119 persons with disabilities registered will be subjected to further checks to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer programme,” she said in West Pokot County during celebrations to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

During the ceremony, the CS oversaw the signing of an MOU between the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and Huduma Kenya for the distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities.

“United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities.”

“Let’s strive for a world that views disability, mental or physical, not as a hindrance but as unique attributes that can be seen as powerful assets if given the right opportunities,” she said

Bore added; “The theme, “United in Action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities” emphasizes the critical role that Sustainable Development Goals play in reducing inequalities by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political rights for all, including for persons with disabilities in all aspects of development,”