Kemri’s Zedupex herbal drug to treat Covid-19 awaits final nod

The Kenya Medical Research Institute-KEMRI is awaiting final approvals to test its herbal medicine Zedupex for the management of Covid-19.

Deputy Director of the Centre for Traditional Medicine and Drug Research (CTMDR) at KEMRI, Dr. Peter Mwitari said Zedupex has already undergone its first review and is currently being evaluated before being given final approvals.

He said their proposal on the use of Zedupex for management of COVID 19 symptoms is undergoing an expedited process.

Mwitari is, however, urging the Ministry of Health to fast track formulation of legislation to guide alternative medicine practice in the country.

He says lack of legislation to inform modalities on traditional medicine practice, has negatively impacted healthcare in the country.

Kemri is already banking on its herbal medicine Zedupex for management of the deadly virus.

The herbal drug developed in 2015 by the Kenyan researchers has been used for the treatment of herpes.

Dr. Mwitari, who was the chairperson of a technical working group that had been appointed to draft a policy document on traditional medicine and medicinal plants, said the team had finalized drafting the traditional and alternative health practitioners’ bill of 2019, and is now awaiting further directions from the health ministry.

Mwitari said had the legislation been finalized, it would have played a major role especially now when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said they have been getting several enquiries from traditional medicine practitioners who claim to have medicinal plants that may help in the management of Covid-19, but that they cannot be allowed access to Covid-19 patients as their herbs have no scientific proof of efficiency.

Mwitari said had there been legislation guiding the industry, more traditional medicine would have been researched and possibly get approvals on their treatment potential. The legislation will also help rid the industry of quacks.

Nonetheless, Dr.Mwitari said the center is currently awaiting necessary approvals on a second proposal that seeks to bring on board herbalists or any Kenyan who may have knowledge of a medicinal plant that has antiviral properties which may be researched on efficiency to manage some of the symptoms associated with Covid-19.

The approvals will also enable Kemri researchers to collect medicinal plants from practitioners for further analysis as well as documentation of their Traditional Medical Knowledge.

Medicinal plants

Mwitari called on the government to set aside more funds for research on traditional medicine, saying the sector can compliment the government’s agenda of universal healthcare once legislation is put in place.

He said Kemri’s internal research grant has set aside 10 million shillings for research on the pandemic, and the amount is expected to be increased this new financial year.

Mwitari said there is documented evidence in Kenya’s folklores that the practice has successfully been used by our forefathers for their healthcare needs including addressing previous pandemics.

He also said that medicinal plants account for up to 60 per cent of conventional medicine, hence the need for more research on their properties.

Mwitari cited the Artemisia annua plant for management of Malaria, The Madagascar periwinkle- which is the primary source of anti-cancer agent, Prunus Africana for managing prostate cancer, among others. Mwitari said he believes herbs may hold the key to Covid-19 cure once legislation is in place.

The world health organization-WHO is currently working with research institutions across the globe to select traditional medicine products which can be investigated for clinical efficacy and safety for Covid-19 treatment.

Madagascar has already come up with Covid-Organics, its herbal remedy for Covid 19. President Andry Rajoelina says that two “injectable medications” are already undergoing clinical trials.

A document summarizing the clinical trial protocol, published on the Pan African Clinical Trials Registry (PACTR) website, says that the trials have been registered in accordance with World health organization-WHO standards.