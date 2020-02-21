Lack of policy hindering growth of electric vehicles in Kenya

Lack of policy and a clear legal platform is putting a brake on the growth of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Despite lowering import duty from 20 to 10 percent last year, importers are yet to take advantage of the reduction to import smart vehicles.

However, Energy Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge says the government is in the process of drafting regulations that will help in the growth of the industry.

Globally, electric vehicles are the in thing, with players like Tesla and Volkswagen unveiling their shiny new brands.

In 2019, automakers committed 230 trillion shillings to electrification in the coming years. Electric vehicles accounted for 2.2% of the global vehicle market over the first 10 months of 2019 even as the sale of fossil powered vehicles nosedived.

Advisory and Tech research consultant Louise Mathu says, Kenya needs to a lot to catch with the new trend.

In Africa, Rwanda and South Africa are the leaders in electric vehicles with both countries having progressing policies on.

In Kenya, various players have taken the initiative to grab a piece of the electric vehicle market, though they confess it has not been a smooth ride.

PS Njoroge says, though the country is yet to develop a legal framework, Kenya is making major steps in transitioning to smart energy.

But while, the country is still yet to figure out on now to integrate electric vehicles in its economic policies, the global tech market moves.