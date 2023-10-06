Lacrosse:Kenya to face USA in Super Sixes opener

The national women’s lacrose team is optimistic of leaving a mark at the World Women’s Super Sixes championship set to be held 6th-8th in Canada.

Kenya is set to open its campaign against USA friday with headcoach Emmanuel Omwisikwa pegging hopes on the good preparations the team has had ahead of the championship.

“We are well prepared we had training in Kenya and here in Canada we are good to go and players are rally psyched ahead of the match”

The coach did not rule out the possibility of Kenya springing surprise at the two day tourney.

“Chances are really 50-50 we have never played top teams in the world so this is the first time and anything can happen its a new discipline and we are just introducing it in the country”.

After the opening encounter against USA kenya will play hosts Canada before completing their preliminary matches against Haudenosaunee.

About Lacrose

Lacrose is a contact team sport that’s played with a lacrosse stick and lacrose ball.It traces its origin in North America.

Players use the head of the lacrosse stick to carry, pass, catch, and shoot the ball into the goal. The sport has four versions that have different sticks, fields, rules and equipment: field lacrosse,women’s lacrosse,box lacrosse and intercrosse