Ladgera TVET centre ready to admit students in September

Form four leavers in Lagdera Sub County wishing to undertake technical courses will no longer need to travel 176 kilometers to Garissa town after the national government funded construction of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution in the area.

The Lagdera TVET centre was commissioned in 2016 at a cost of shs 50 million has been completed and expects to have its first admissions in September.

Speaking after assessing the institution with the County development Implementation Coordination Committee, Garissa county commissioner Boaz Cherutich urged the young people in the area to take advantage and apply for technical courses to be offered in the institution.

“Our purpose here today, is to assess the readiness of this institution in preparations for admission of students. The principle has assured us that the facility is ready except for furniture, which the government is going to full provide,” Cherutich said.

“We appeal to our young people to take advantage of this institution and apply for technical courses,” he added

According to the school principal Abdul Saman, the TVET College will admit 50 students in September for technical courses; Plumbing, electrical and mechanical engineering, building and civil engineering among others.

Other courses to be offered are supply chain management, community development and business courses.

Lagdera Technical and Vocational Education and Training is the first and only technical institution in the area.