Lady Justice Martha Koome makes history as Kenya’s first female CJ

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Wednesday formally appointed Justice Martha Karambu Koome as Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

She makes makes history as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice following the approval by the National Assembly earlier on Wednesday.

Hon. Lady Justice Koome was born in 1960 in Meru County.

She holds the following academic and professional qualifications; Master of Laws from the University of London (2010); Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1986); Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (1987) and admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1987

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Hon. Judge has an aggregate of 33 years experience in the legal profession.

She was appointed as Judge of Court of Appeal in 2012.

Currently serving in the Court of Appeal in Nairobi, and previously in Nyeri and Malindi.

She served as a High Court Judge (2003 – 2011) as Head of Land and Environment Division of the High Court in Nairobi; Resident Judge, High Court in Nakuru & Kitale; High Court in Nairobi (Commercial Division & Family Division); Managing Partner at Martha Koome & Company Advocates (1993 -2003) and Legal Associate at Mathenge & Muchemi Advocates (1988 – 1992).

Last month she vowed to serve to the best of her abilities if confirmed as CJ and assured Kenyans of her unwavering commitment to serve to them to the best of her abilities.

“It will indeed be an hounor and a great privilege for me to serve this great Country as Chief Justice if confirmed to the office,” She said.

Many Kenyans have also come out to congratulate her on social Media.