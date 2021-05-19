Lady Justice Martha Koome makes history as Kenya’s first female CJ

Written By: Claire Wanja

Lady Justice Koome has, throughout her over three-decade career, distinguished herself as a champion for the rights of women and the welfare of children.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Wednesday formally appointed Justice Martha Karambu Koome as Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

She makes makes history as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice following the approval by the National Assembly earlier on Wednesday.

Hon. Lady Justice Koome was born in 1960 in Meru County.

She holds the following academic and professional qualifications; Master of Laws from the University of London (2010); Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1986); Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (1987) and admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1987

The Hon. Judge has an aggregate of 33 years experience in the legal profession.

She was appointed as Judge of Court of Appeal in 2012.

Currently serving in the Court of Appeal in Nairobi, and previously in Nyeri and Malindi.

She served as a High Court Judge (2003 – 2011) as Head of Land and Environment Division of the High Court in Nairobi; Resident Judge, High Court in Nakuru & Kitale; High Court in Nairobi (Commercial Division & Family Division); Managing Partner at Martha Koome & Company Advocates (1993 -2003) and Legal Associate at Mathenge & Muchemi Advocates (1988 – 1992).

Last month she vowed to serve to the best of her abilities if confirmed as CJ and assured Kenyans of her unwavering commitment to serve to them to the best of her abilities.

“It will indeed be an hounor and a great privilege for me to serve this great Country as Chief Justice if confirmed to the office,” She said.

Justice Koome becomes the 15th Chief Justice of Kenya and the first Female to serve in the capacity.

Many Kenyans have also come out to congratulate her on social Media.

@GreenBeltMovmnt: Congratulations Justice Martha Koome on your appointment as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice. You have broken down the barriers and blasted through glass ceilings.
@WahomeHon:Congratulations The Hon Lady Justice Martha Koome on your appointment as the Chief Justice of The Republic of Kenya .This is a major milestone for you and women of Kenya. Breaking the glass ceiling. I’m proud of you. Well done my Lady.
@MbuiRobert: Congratulations to Hon. Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome on her appointment as Kenya’s first female Chief Justice. Consistent hard work leads to success. Well done!
@fidakenya: on behalf of the women of Kenya, wishes to CONGRATULATE Lady Justice Martha Koome on her confirmation by Parliament as the first woman Chief Justice in Kenya. The confirmation is a bold and great step towards promoting women leadership in Kenya
@KateVorley: Congratulations Lady Justice Martha Koome on your appointment as the first Lady Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya. This is a great honour & inspiration to many adolescent girls and young women! We do know they too can achieve more!
@AgnesOdhiambo: Very good news for gender equality in Kenya. Justice Martha Koome is Kenya’s new Chief Justice. We congratulate you with hope of a stronger judiciary that is more responsive to the justice needs of girls & women

 

