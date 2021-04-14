Lady Justice Martha Koome faces JSC panel for CJ post

The search for the Country’s Chief Justice enters day three Wednesday with Lady Justice Martha Koome who is currently serving in the Court of Appeal in Nairobi facing the panel chaired by Prof. Olive Mugenda.

On Tuesday, Prof. Patricia Kameri-Mbote said she wished that all election petitions should end at the Court of Appeal and not taken to the Supreme Court.

Prof Mbote says in elections, it is important to have the parties finalize the matter without going to the Supreme Court. Speaking when she faced the Judicial Service Commission panel, Prof Mbote said cases should come to an end especially if they are time-bound.

Prof Mbote is among 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Chief Justice.

Hon. Lady Justice Koome Martha Karambu profile

Hon. Lady Justice Koome was born in 1960 in Meru County.

She holds the following academic and professional qualifications:

Master of Laws from the University of London (2010); Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1986); Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law (1987) and admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1987

The Hon. Judge has an aggregate of 33 years experience in the legal profession.

Appointed as Judge of Court of Appeal in 2012; Currently serving in the Court of Appeal in Nairobi, and previously in Nyeri and Malindi

Served as a High Court Judge (2003 – 2011) as indicated below:

a) Head of Land and Environment Division of the High Court in Nairobi

b) Resident Judge, High Court in Nakuru & Kitale

c) High Court in Nairobi (Commercial Division & Family Division)

Managing Partner at Martha Koome & Company Advocates (1993 -2003)

Legal Associate at Mathenge & Muchemi Advocates (1988 – 1992)