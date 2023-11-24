Lafey tops Mandera in KCPE results despite insecurity, teacher shortage

Lafey sub county has topped Mandera county again despite terror threat challenges and a handful trained teachers.

The sub county produced the best students in the county with the higest scoring 408 marks in the just released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Lafey primary school with a mean score of338 produced the best student in the county with , abdi majid Mohamed toping with 408 marks.

Other top candidates in that school were sharmake adan -405 and Farhan Gedi (401).

The school’s head teacher Khalif Ahmed decried the high insecurity in the area with teachers changing sleeping areas every night to avoid Al Shabaab attacks from Somalia barely 5 kilometers away.

He further added that if all teachers were around they could have toped in the entire country.

The head teacher added Apart from insecurity the school is in dire need of classrooms, more teachers as it has only 10 of them against a student population of 1500.

In the recent exodus of techers lafey primary lost 5 teachers in the entire school.

Parents who spoke said we could have been celebrating a much higher score than this if the government will improve the security situation in the area and more teachers.

Member Of Parliament for Lafey Constituency Mohamed Abdiker said his administration will sponsor the education of the students in schools they will be selected to join