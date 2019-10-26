Laikipia Amateur Fun Race for peace among warring communities

This year’s Laikipia Amateur Fun Race is set to cut across several conservancies and villages on the scenic northern segment of the region covering 180km.

The race, scheduled for November 23, has attracted over 80 car drivers who will navigate through Laikipia’s wild with the noble objective of promoting peaceful co-existence amongst more than 24 tribes living in Laikipia.

Laikipia Country Executive Committee Member in charge of Trade, Tourism, Co-operatives and Industrial Development Biwott Tirop said the race will transverse over 8 conservancies with a variety of wildlife.

Supported by the County Government of Laikipia and Destination Laikipia, the race will rev off in Nanyuki and finish in Louniek near Mugie Conservancy.

The race is open to Two Wheel Drives and 4X4s and is designed to ensure spectators gets to enjoy the event.

Throughout the event there will be safety marshalls who will be on location to guide competitors who stray from the course.

In the wake of the energy-sapping race, crews will spend the night at Louniek where they will intermingle with the communities in the region.

Ongoing torrential rains are also bound to add a little zest for the third edition of the race with mud-splattering sections sure to treat the race traffic to some scintillating displays.

Laikipia Amateur Fun Race has taken place twice and one of the success stories of the project is Community Social Responsibility (CSR) activities where they contribute towards communities’ well-being.

The Fun Race has assisted in building a secondary school for the locals who have over the years encountered challenges of acquiring quality education.

As part of celebrations to mark the culmination of the race, organizers have arranged for overnight traditional dances with the communities to entertainment the participants.

“The essence of this annual motor race is to pacify the region which has had to contend conflict time and time again. We will be using the race to sensitize communities on the need to coexist. Secondly, the race provides a desirable platform for sports tourism, giving back to the community and indeed making the difference in their lives.” Biwott said,

“As a County, we will continue to strengthen the diversity of our products in order to promote Laikipia as a potential sports hub. In the past few years, we have seen the growing trend of sports enthusiasts seeking unique competitiveness even as they come for holiday in Laikipia.” He added.