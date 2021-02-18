Laikipia becomes the first county in Mt. Kenya to pass BBI

The campaign to take the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 to a referendum earned a major boost Thursday after Laikipia County Assembly embraced the BBI Bill.

Laikipia joined the list of counties that have so far passed the bill when all the 23 members of the county assembly voted in its favour.

The only other MCA in the 24 member chamber was absent, having been away for health reasons.

The unanimous support means Laikipia becomes the first of the counties clustered under Mt Kenya region to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020.

During the vote, the MCAs noted that the report is of much importance to Laikipia, especially seeing as the county is set to get an extra constituency if the amendments go on and get the green light in the event of a referendum.

Only Yesterday, Laikipia County Assembly subjected the BBI bill to Public Participation, in a bid to “give residents a chance to air their views.”

The exercise was carried out in all the five sub Counties.

“It was our obligation of the County Assembly to give the public a chance to air their concerns before so that the members can be informed on the decision to take once deliberating.” Umande ward MCA Daniel Mugweru said

It is on the basis of a report prepared by the county’s Justice and Legal affairs Committee, incorporating these views, that the Assembly saw it fit to adopt the BBI bill.