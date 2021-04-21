Laikipia County Assembly ousts Majority Leader Peter Thomi

Laikipia’s Jubilee Members of the County Assembly have ousted the house’s leader of Majority Peter Thomi.

The Githiga Ward MCA Thomi was the longest serving leader of majority was replaced by his Igwamiti Counterpart Joseph Kiguru.

In the changes communicated by the Speaker after receiving minutes of a meeting held by members from the Party Assembly Whip Sharubo Kaparo also saw the Deputy Party Leader and Tigithi ward Rep Mutahi Muritu Replaced with Nanyuki MCA Veronicah Ikunyua.

Thomi was also ousted from the County Assembly Public Service Board together with Minority Leader and Sossion Ward Rep Jacob Edom who were replaced by Umande Ward Mca Daniel Mugweru and nominated MCA Catherine Kibue.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kiguru, the incoming majority leader said that there have been miscommunication in the running of County affairs and was the reason for the removal of his predecessor.

He noted that the Jubilee Party MCAs and those from the allied parties held a meeting that came up with the changes.

After making the Communication during Wednesday Morning Session Speaker Patrick Waigwa barred any reactions or congratulatory messages from Members noting that the matter was a party issue and he only needed to make sure that it had abided by the assembly standing orders.

Thomi Who was not present during the session while reached for comments noted that it was an illegality and would be seeking answers from the Party Headquarters while the Minority leader Jacob Edom protested his removal from the service board noting that the seat should have gone to Laikipia North instead of East.

Ikunyua said that they will further effect other changes in the leadership of the various committees in the near future.