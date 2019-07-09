Laikipia County CEC, Murungi Ndai impeached

The fate of Laikipia County CEC in charge of Finance Murungi Ndai is sealed following his impeachment by the County Assembly.

Ndai was impeached following allegations of misuse of office, illegal employment and failure to pay workers salaries on time.

A select committee was tasked with probing the allegations of misuse of office, illegal employment of county officers and failure to pay workers’ salaries on time.

The ousted CEC is accused of delaying to pay the May and June salaries of nurses who have since downed their tools.

Doctors in the county have also been on strike over the failure by the county government to implement the CBA grounding health services in the county.

The unanimous vote by the 21 MCA’s present in the County Assembly now means the county governor may be forced back to the drawing board to nominate a new person to replace Murungi Ndai.

Ndai has however objected to his ouster faulting the MCA’S for allegedly failing to give him a fair hearing.

Ndai has also been accused of failing to conduct public participation on the finance bill 2018/2019.

Elsewhere, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has sacked all the striking health workers who have paralysed operations in all county hospitals and dispensaries in the region.

In a statement released on Monday, Ms Waiguru accused the workers of failing to return to work even after the Labour court declared their strike illegal.

The governor told the sacked workers to immediately collect their dismissal letters from their stations.

She stated that her government has replaced the workers with new employees who will be deployed to various hospitals in the county.

“Any officers who did not report to work today stands dismissed and should collect their letters of termination,” she said in the statement.