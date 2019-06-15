Laikipia County MCAs threatens to impeach Finance CEC

Written By: Hunja Macharia
37

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Laikipia County MCA’s says the move by the County Government to withhold County employees salaries is illegal.

This after the County Government announced through an internal memo that May and June salaries will be delayed.

The MCAs says they have passed the budget and there is no reason therefore to delay staff salaries.

Ol Moran Ward MCA George Karuiru who chairs the Labor Committee said withholding salaries without a proper explanation will not be tolerated.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Karuiru also dismissed claims that the County Government intends to sack employees who were inherited from the local authorities in a bid to reduce its wage bill.

Also Read  Nakuru Governor calls for streamlining in issuance of work permits

Tigithi Ward MCA Mutahi Muritu urged County employees to remain calm until the matter is solved amicably.

He accused those advising the Governor of misleading him sentiments echoed by Umande MCA Daniel Mugweru who also accused the County of failing to pay its pending bills.

Also Read  Seven Chinese deported for trading illegally at Gikomba market

The MCAs have now threatened to impeach some County Executives saying they have failed in their jobs.

The Memo by Finance executive Murungi Ndai indicated that there would be a salary delay for the month of May and June due to unforeseen circumstances and system issues beyond his control.

Also Read  Italian govt gives grant of Ksh1b for Wei Wei and last mile connectivity

Ndai said the inconvenience was regretted and urged the employees to be patient as they resolve the technical issues which he said originated from the Controller of Budget.

At the same time, the executive added that the County Government will be carrying out a staff audit to streamline the workforce as well as identify ghost workers in an endeavor to reduce the wage bill.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR