Laikipia County MCAs threatens to impeach Finance CEC

Laikipia County MCA’s says the move by the County Government to withhold County employees salaries is illegal.

This after the County Government announced through an internal memo that May and June salaries will be delayed.

The MCAs says they have passed the budget and there is no reason therefore to delay staff salaries.

Ol Moran Ward MCA George Karuiru who chairs the Labor Committee said withholding salaries without a proper explanation will not be tolerated.

Karuiru also dismissed claims that the County Government intends to sack employees who were inherited from the local authorities in a bid to reduce its wage bill.

Tigithi Ward MCA Mutahi Muritu urged County employees to remain calm until the matter is solved amicably.

He accused those advising the Governor of misleading him sentiments echoed by Umande MCA Daniel Mugweru who also accused the County of failing to pay its pending bills.

The MCAs have now threatened to impeach some County Executives saying they have failed in their jobs.

The Memo by Finance executive Murungi Ndai indicated that there would be a salary delay for the month of May and June due to unforeseen circumstances and system issues beyond his control.

Ndai said the inconvenience was regretted and urged the employees to be patient as they resolve the technical issues which he said originated from the Controller of Budget.

At the same time, the executive added that the County Government will be carrying out a staff audit to streamline the workforce as well as identify ghost workers in an endeavor to reduce the wage bill.