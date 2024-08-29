Laikipia County receives borehole drilling equipment to tackle water shortage

Laikipia County has acquired borehole drilling equipment to address water shortage.

The equipment, which includes tippers, caterpillars, water bowsers, and drilling trucks, is part of a collaborative effort between the county government and the Ewaso Ng’iro North Development Authority (ENNDA).

Speaking in Isiolo on Thursday Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu said the partnership seeks to improve irrigation for farmers and enhance food security for residents.

“The partnership targets on how we can join hands and give services to the people since the county might have the capacity to do the repairs and fuel, however not buying or leasing,” pointed out the governor,” the Governor explained.

Irungu revealed that the county would set aside funds from the supplementary budget to repair the equipment and kick off water drilling next month.

“We have settled on an agreement as county government on putting aside some finances to repair some of these machines that have been laying here without giving services just because of some minor mechanical issues,” he said.

The Governor outlined his goal of constructing 300 boreholes over the next five years to ensure that no resident will have to walk more than three kilometers to access water.

Irungu noted that during the rainy season a lot of water is lost saying there was need to enhance water harvesting measures for use during dry seasons.

Additionally, Irungu pointed out that the machines would also be used to construct dams for livestock use, hospitals, schools and community conservancies to bolster the tourism sector in the vast Laikipia county.

“In partnership with ENNDA, we can do major projects and address the problem of water harvesting and irrigation. When we put our resources together we can be able to achieve more,” said the county boss.

On his part, ENNDA Managing Director Eng. Ali Ibrahim Hassan said that the water drilling machines would go a long way in improving water infrastructure in Arid and Semi-Arid Areas (ASALs).

“We have had the discussion on how we can collaborate and improve the water infrastructure in Laikipia using this equipment,” said Eng. Hassan.

He extended an olive branch to other ASALs counties in the Northern region to join hands aimed at mitigating water shortage.

