Laikipia farmers receive Ksh 40 million for sustainable farming

Farmers in Laikipia County have received over kSH 40 million from the World Bank under the Climate Smart Agriculture programme aimed at empowering rural farmers on climate change mitigation.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi says farmers ought to embrace new technologies if they are to improve yields and practice sustainable agriculture.

After a rigorous training exercise for farmers in Laikipia County undertaken by the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project in conjunction with the County Government of Laikipia, beneficiaries are backing adoption of smart farming.

Speaking in Nanyuki, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi called on the farmers to improve their rainwater harvesting systems to compliment what the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project is doing in building larger dams for fruit farmers.

He noted that countries such as Israel are producing enough food for their country and surplus for export despite a large part of the country being a desert.

The project aims at reducing greenhouse emission by helping farmers diversify to fruit farming, rearing dairy goats and cattle.