Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu reinstates sacked doctors

Doctors who were sacked two years ago by the immediate former county government of Laikipia have signed a back to work formula after they were reinstated by Governor Joshua Irungu’s administration.

The specialists and consultants have agreed to withdraw all the court cases against the Laikipia county public service board after accusing it of illegal dismissal.

During the signing it was agreed that the doctors will be paid their arrears.

Thirteen out of the 35 are set to resume work immediately, the rest are to resume after a month of serving their resignation notice in their current work place.

Irungu said no specialist or doctor who is working will be replaced by the incoming ones as the county is understaffed and there is need to continue employing more health workers.

The sentiments were echoed by County Public Service Board Chair Mumbi Mwago who noted that they will continue streamlining the sector by making sure there is a committee that will be looking into the CBA that led to doctors’ strike and their subsequent dismissal.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Devji Atela welcomed the move terming it a step in the right direction for improved service delivery.