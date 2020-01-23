Laikipia Governor Muriithi rules out talks with sacked doctors

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has ruled out any possible talks with sacked doctors in the County despite calls for dialogue by the Doctors’ union.

Muriithi defended the health department noting that in the last six months Laikipia 766 outpatient cases were attended to in dispensaries across the County as well as at the two level five hospitals in Nyahururu and Nanyuki.

He further said 14,000 patients are admitted in hospitals in the County, while 6,828 children were immunized across the county and a total of 1334 major surgeries and 660 minor surgeries conducted.

The Governor who was speaking after opening a Maternity Wing at Nturukuma Dispensary in Laikipia East said the facility will be of great assistance to the locals who will no longer have to travel to the two Referral Hospitals to access health services.

Muriithi said dismissed claims that the County health sector is under staffed following the sacking of 62 specialists saying there are currently nine specialists, 28 medical officers, 19 pharmacists, 114 clinical officers and 454 nurses working in the County.

He further revealed that the County Government is in the process of recruiting more health workers following the signing of the Universal Health Care program with the ministry of health.

His sentiments coming a few days after Kenya Medical Practitioners and Doctors Union South Rift Treasurer Joseph Manani called for a ceasefire and urged the County Government to embrace dialogue with the sacked health workers.

Nanyuki Ward MCA Veronical Muthoni has also called on the Governor to dialogue with the doctors saying nine specialists aren’t enough to serve the whole County.