Laikipia Governor Muriithi urges Journalists to report objectively

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has urged journalists to focus on development projects and educate Kenyans on how their funds are utilised.

Speaking in Nanyuki town during a consultative forum for leaders and journalists organised by The Editors Guild, Muriithi also challenged journalists to verify information before reporting.

He said well-balanced stories are good for the public and the Government’s development agenda.

“Media should always verify information before publishing. You should also give a right of reply to the affected parties before they publish any information,” Muriithi noted.

He urged journalists to write more of positive stories in bid to promote government projects and foster national unity.

“Many people enjoy reading negative stories but journalists should focus on positive news,” Muriithi emphasised.

Speaking at the same event, Editors Guild member Erick Shimoli said media houses are focusing on equipping local journalists with knowledge.

“We intend to continue having such trainings for local journalists in a bid to empower them on how to be fair and balanced in reporting. Knowledge is key. We have started doing training across the country,” he noted.