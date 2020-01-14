Laikipia governor wants economic block to focus on trade amongst member counties

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi is routing for the Central Kenya Economic Block (CEKEB) to propel trade and economic growth for member counties.

Speaking Tuesday in his office, Muriithi said the region is endowed with adequate resources and high population adding that CEKEB should focus on precipitating growth of trade and economy among the ten member counties.

“Our economic advantage can propel the region to sustain itself not just in the country but also globally. What the economic block needs is to focus more on trading within the member counties,” the Governor said.

The region comprises of Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nakuru, Murang’a, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.

“I believe if we focus on the agenda of advancing trade and economy between the counties, then we shall be moving in the right direction,” Muriithi said.

The region makes a national contribution of 35 percent which is the highest in Kenya.

“In Nakuru, for instance, there are new factories which are in need of limestone whereas we have plenty of it in Laikipia, Meru and Tharaka Nithi. Let us now address how the limestone can be easily ferried from these counties to manufacturers in Nakuru,” the Governor said.

The governor further added that parts of Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia had high quantities of iron ore and therefore the focus should be on how the same can be mined through attractive legislative policies.

“We should find ways of how the product can reach to factories that smelt iron ore in the country such as the ones in Ruiru in Kiambu County,” he added.

He appealed to the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company limited (KETRACO) to complete the construction of the 132 KV power line within Nanyuki and Rumuruti towns.

Muriithi observed that the power line will open up industries in the region and curb the persistent power outages.

The county boss further called on the Supreme Court to swiftly deliver its ruling on the issue of division of revenue to counties.

“The Supreme Court should speedily provide a binding interpretation on this issue of division of revenue if at all we want to see devolution flourish,” he noted.

He urged Parliament and County Assemblies to improve their oversight role by considering audited accounts in a timely manner.

“That opportunity is enshrined in Law and is meant to precipitate the fight against corruption by not only deeply considering audited accounts but also in a timely manner,” Mr Muriithi said.