Laikipia leaders caution against invasion of private land by herders

Laikipia county leaders are cautioning against invasion of private and community land by herders who are migrating from Isiolo, Baringo and Samburu Counties in search of water and pasture.

The leaders are calling on the government to beef up security and re-arm national police reservists to deal with external threats.

At the same time they have called for dialogue in handling any incidences of land invasion to avert bloodshed.

Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki has called on security agents to be on high alert and ensure those migrating with their animals do not invade private and community land.

Mwaniki says they have spotted herders from neighboring counties heading towards the county in search of water and pasture for their animals.

Speaking during a ceremony to hand over two security vehicles donated by Northern Rangeland Trust to Naibung’a Conservancy in Laikipia North where two patrol base were also opened, Mwaniki said that those coming should respect residents and negotiate, on a plan that will ensure enough pasture for all.

Laikipia North Deputy County commissioner Bernard Nzioka cautioned against forceful invasion, advising neighboring communities to hold meetings among the elders with a view of averting any hostilities.

Nzioka said there are set arrangements that should be respected during this dry period as herders move towards Mt Kenya in search of pastures.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Lekorere urged the government to hasten the reissuance of guns to the National Police reservists that were mopped up two months ago by the government for ballistic checkup, noting that some of the migrating herders were armed.

Earlier interior and national Coordination Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu ordered that those seeking food and pasture for their animals should respect the laid down rules.

