Laikipia: Man suspected of killing sister surrenders to police

Police in Tigithi location in Laikipia County are investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman allegedly killed by her younger brother.

The woman is reported to have been hit on the head with a hammer and died following a dispute with her brother over the Ksh 2,000 Government’s cash transfer stipend meant for the upkeep of their elderly mother.

Tigithi location Chief Wilson Thuo says the suspect, 45-year-old Joseph Gitahi, who is the caregiver to their ailing mother, attacked his sister after she questioned the whereabouts of Ksh 2,000 he had received, being the Government monthly pay for the elderly under the Inua Jamii Programme.

It is then that he is reported to have hit her on the head with a hammer leading to her death.

The family is now appealing to the police to speed up investigations into the incident.

The suspect, Joseph Gitahi is reported to have surrendered himself to Matanya Police Station following the incident.

He was arraigned before a Nanyuki court but did not take plea after DCI officers asked for more time to carry out a postmortem and mental assessment of the suspect.