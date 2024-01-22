Laikipia rancher critically injured in ambush attack

A rancher in Laikipia County was on Sunday shot and critically injured by unidentified criminals who ambushed her as she was en route to a morning church service in Rumuruti town.

Lucy Jennings aged 50 years sustained gunshot wounds to the back of her head and arm during the attack, leaving her in a dire condition.

However, her family and friends successfully rescued her and rushed her to Rumuruti Sub County Hospital.

She was later transferred to Pope Benedict XVI Hospital in Nyahururu, where she is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Njihia Mbugua, her brother, expressed dismay over the incident, highlighting that similar attacks have occurred in the past.

Fredrick Thairu, Chairman of the Rumuruti Business Community, lamented that this was not the first time Jennings had been targeted by criminals.

He noted that Jennings Farm, situated several kilometers away from Rumuruti town, had been infiltrated by illegal grazers who had also erected makeshift structures.

Previous attempts to remove them from the farm through legal means have resulted in court battles as the invaders claim ownership of part of the land.

Security officials in Laikipia West are actively pursuing the illegal grazers suspected to be responsible for the assault on the rancher at her Thome location farm.

Local residents are now urging authorities to enhance security in areas where conflicts between illegal grazers and landowners are prevalent.

Additionally, they are calling on the government to deploy more National Police Reservists to such areas to eliminate illegal grazers and individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms.