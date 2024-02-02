Laikipia rancher Lucy Jennings laid to rest

Laikipia based Rancher Lucy Wambui Jennings has been laid to rest at Kisiriri village in the outskirts of Rumuruti town, Laikipia County.

Jennings succumbed to gun shot injuries inflicted to her by unknown assailants two weeks ago.

She died on January 25 while receiving treatment at Pope Benedict hospital in Nyahururu.

Jennings, aged 50 years was shot by unidentified criminals who ambushed her as she was en route to a morning church service in Rumuruti town.