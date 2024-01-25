Laikipia based rancher Lucy Wambui Jennings who was shot last Sunday by suspected bandits has passed on.

Jennings died while receiving treatment at Pope Benedict hospital in Nyahururu.

According to his brother Njihia Mbugua, Jennings passed on Wednesday night at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Jennings, aged 50 years was shot by unidentified criminals who ambushed her as she was en route to a morning church service in Rumuruti town on Sunday.